EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. EOS has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $92.93 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004695 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001544 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,561,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

