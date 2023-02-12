Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Cut by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Equifax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.