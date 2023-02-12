Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $697,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $729.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $696.42 and its 200-day moving average is $651.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

