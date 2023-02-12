ETHPoW (ETHW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.11 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $412.66 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00017372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00432613 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.24 or 0.28657089 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.71791706 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,667,756.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

