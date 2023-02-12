Euler Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Euler token can now be bought for $7.01 or 0.00031881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $69.60 million and $1.23 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

