European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.13) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.11). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.13), with a volume of 176,142 shares trading hands.
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 843 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 843. The stock has a market cap of £886.70 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
