Everdome Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $54.75 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

