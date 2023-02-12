Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Exelon were worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Exelon

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.