Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

