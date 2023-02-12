ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 172,953 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,953 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,149. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

