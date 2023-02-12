ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 507,870 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,870 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

