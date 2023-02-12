ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 5,436 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,735 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.47. 1,459,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $200.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

