ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Lamb Weston worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.
Insider Activity
Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LW stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. 1,089,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,851. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
