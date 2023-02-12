ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 136,372 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 136,372 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Targa Resources worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $76.75. 2,093,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,957. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

