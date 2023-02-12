ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 197,395 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,395 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Alliant Energy worth $42,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,670,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 583.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 441,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 431.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 423,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 649.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 476,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 412,712 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

