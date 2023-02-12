ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 336,103 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336,103 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 5.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.79. 3,467,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,272. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

