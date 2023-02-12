Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.11 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

