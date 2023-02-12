FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

FAT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

