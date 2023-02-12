Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $320.50 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $320.50 million and $92.14 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00025351 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

