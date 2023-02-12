Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.18 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $344.40 million and $90.18 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00083702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00025339 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

