Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTT. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

TSE:FTT opened at C$37.07 on Thursday. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

