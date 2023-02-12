First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Up 188.5% in January

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 135,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,461. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

