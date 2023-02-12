First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in January

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 376,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,336. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

