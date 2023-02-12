First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 127.8% in January

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,271,000 after purchasing an additional 132,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 452,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 329,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $84.89. 12,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

