First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after buying an additional 717,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,897,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 334,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 305,999 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 183,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,383. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

