First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 558.5% in January

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 558.5% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 312,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 290,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 39.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 172,963 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FID remained flat at $16.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

