First Washington CORP Has $2.30 Million Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned 0.93% of Cantaloupe worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 331,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $360.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.82. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

