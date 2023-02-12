First Washington CORP Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Washington CORP owned about 0.09% of MasTec worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 266,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 250,172 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MasTec by 32.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MasTec by 609.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MasTec by 443.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

MasTec Trading Down 0.2 %

MasTec Profile

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 342,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $100.44.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

