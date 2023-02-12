First Washington CORP Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Washington CORP lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,050,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,366,816. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average is $288.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

