Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004681 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $46.08 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Flow alerts:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

