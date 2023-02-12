Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.74 million. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Flowserve Trading Up 8.5 %

FLS stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

