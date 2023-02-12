Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.76 million. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Stories

