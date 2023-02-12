Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

