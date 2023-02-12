Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

