Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

