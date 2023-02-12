Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 7,702 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

