Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $147.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

