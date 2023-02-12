Fortis Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

