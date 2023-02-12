Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM opened at $37.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

