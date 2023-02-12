Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 459.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,050,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,366,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

