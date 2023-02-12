Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Fortis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

NYSE:FTS opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortis by 120.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 104.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Fortis by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

