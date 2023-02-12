Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Fortis Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FTS opened at $41.50 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.