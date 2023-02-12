Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Frontier Investment Stock Performance
Frontier Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Frontier Investment has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Frontier Investment
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
