Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Frontier Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Frontier Investment has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Investment

About Frontier Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICV. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.