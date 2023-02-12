FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMLD remained flat at $10.12 on Friday. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Emerald Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,505,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 752,742 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,064,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 155.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 894,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 544,400 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,812,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

