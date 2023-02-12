FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 317.5% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 1,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $25.51.
About FTAI Aviation
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.