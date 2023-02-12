FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 317.5% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 1,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $25.51.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

