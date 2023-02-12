Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $387.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $387.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $347.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total value of $433,760.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total value of $433,760.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,849,000 after buying an additional 189,986 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

