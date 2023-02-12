Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.23 EPS.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.89.

GTES stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

