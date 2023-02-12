General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of General Mills worth $37,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

