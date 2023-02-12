Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Acquires 66 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,321,000 after buying an additional 191,879 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL opened at $250.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $315.50.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

