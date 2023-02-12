Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,016.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $370.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.72. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $499.93. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

