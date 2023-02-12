Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $349.99. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.59.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

